Somerville Kurt F Cuts Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Somerville Kurt F lowered its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 205,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway accounts for 3.4% of Somerville Kurt F’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $18,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 6.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,786,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,778,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,692 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,541,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,820,663,000 after buying an additional 437,438 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 50.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,250,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $715,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117,730 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,157,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $630,146,000 after buying an additional 894,767 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $636,605,000. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNI stock traded up $1.38 on Wednesday, reaching $97.42. The company had a trading volume of 52,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,484. The stock has a market cap of $69.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.28 and a 200-day moving average of $86.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $65.13 and a 12 month high of $97.63.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 20.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 37.36%.

CNI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. CIBC increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.33.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

