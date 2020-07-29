Somerville Kurt F Grows Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Somerville Kurt F boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation comprises 2.7% of Somerville Kurt F’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Somerville Kurt F owned about 0.06% of Rockwell Automation worth $14,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,486,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,431,668,000 after purchasing an additional 495,939 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,220,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,024,000 after buying an additional 516,986 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,154,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,865,000 after acquiring an additional 73,193 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 169.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,078,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,643 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 150.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,412,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,165,000 after acquiring an additional 848,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $726,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,869,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 9,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.58, for a total value of $2,119,140.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,241,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,036 shares of company stock valued at $5,292,882. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ROK has been the subject of several research reports. Vertical Research lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $173.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday. Gabelli downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $161.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.59.

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $219.54. 9,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,026. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $214.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.96. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $115.38 and a 1 year high of $230.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 118.85% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

