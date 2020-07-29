Somerville Kurt F Grows Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Somerville Kurt F grew its holdings in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Xylem makes up 1.2% of Somerville Kurt F’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Somerville Kurt F owned approximately 0.06% of Xylem worth $6,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AXA grew its position in Xylem by 1.8% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 347,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,612,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 146.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,686,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,185,000 after purchasing an additional 112,405 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,054,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,737,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XYL traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.77. The stock had a trading volume of 31,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,555. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.03 and a 200 day moving average of $71.93. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem Inc has a one year low of $54.62 and a one year high of $89.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.01%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XYL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Xylem from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Xylem from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Xylem from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.86.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 2,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $154,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

