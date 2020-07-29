Somerville Kurt F Has $1.03 Million Stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Somerville Kurt F decreased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,275 shares during the quarter. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 9,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 6,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 10,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IPGP. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.16.

In related news, SVP Angelo P. Lopresti sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $170,522.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,975 shares in the company, valued at $6,661,984.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 1,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.16, for a total transaction of $254,755.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,504,307.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,975 shares of company stock worth $10,267,914. 34.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IPGP stock traded up $1.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,370. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.44. The company has a quick ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 9.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.60 and a beta of 1.72. IPG Photonics Co. has a one year low of $98.04 and a one year high of $184.02.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $249.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.74 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

