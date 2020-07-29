Somerville Kurt F Has $10.64 Million Stock Position in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Somerville Kurt F grew its holdings in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Unilever comprises approximately 2.0% of Somerville Kurt F’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Unilever were worth $10,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Unilever by 7.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,057,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,199,000 after acquiring an additional 268,126 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,011,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,793 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,550,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,567,000 after purchasing an additional 262,786 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,532,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,974,000 after purchasing an additional 481,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 923.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,190,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,770,000 after buying an additional 1,976,474 shares during the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UL has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. DZ Bank cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Cfra upped their price objective on Unilever from $11.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE:UL traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.02. 26,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,939. Unilever N.V. has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $64.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.64. The firm has a market cap of $71.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.4694 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

