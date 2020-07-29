Somerville Kurt F Has $575,000 Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Somerville Kurt F cut its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 3,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.8% during the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.4% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.3% during the first quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 4,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet raised Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Argus raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.93.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.28. 51,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,249,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $78.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.17. The company has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.50.

In related news, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $341,668.11. Also, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $42,779.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,972.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

