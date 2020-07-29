Somerville Kurt F Invests $234,000 in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Somerville Kurt F purchased a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 790 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.09, for a total value of $5,167,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,717,618.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total value of $98,100.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Intuit from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Intuit from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Cfra downgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intuit from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.06.

INTU stock traded up $7.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $304.36. 26,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,949. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $293.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.51. The stock has a market cap of $79.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.66, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.04. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.68 and a fifty-two week high of $314.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.99%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

