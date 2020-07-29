Somerville Kurt F Makes New Investment in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Somerville Kurt F bought a new position in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Linde by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 40,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Linde by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 452,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,563,000 after acquiring an additional 11,753 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Linde during the 2nd quarter worth $46,415,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,430,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the period. 76.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. HSBC lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.59.

LIN traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $244.57. The company had a trading volume of 51,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,553. Linde PLC has a fifty-two week low of $146.71 and a fifty-two week high of $248.88. The stock has a market cap of $128.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $221.25 and its 200 day moving average is $200.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.963 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.45%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

