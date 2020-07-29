Somerville Kurt F Raises Stock Position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Somerville Kurt F raised its stake in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Welltower were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Welltower by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WELL traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.93. 85,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,140,197. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.27 and its 200 day moving average is $59.86. Welltower Inc has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $93.17.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WELL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Welltower from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.86.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

