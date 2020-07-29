Somerville Kurt F Reduces Holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Somerville Kurt F decreased its position in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 14.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,106 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 6,210 shares during the quarter. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 31,278 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $331,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 371.9% in the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,575,795. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. EOG Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $89.54.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy exploration company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). EOG Resources had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EOG. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Wolfe Research lowered EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.84.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

