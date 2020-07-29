Somerville Kurt F Sells 1,400 Shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Somerville Kurt F reduced its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in State Street were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $389,406,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in State Street by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,653,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $289,015,000 after buying an additional 1,488,896 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in State Street by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,131,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $220,080,000 after buying an additional 1,231,384 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in State Street by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,583,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $137,620,000 after buying an additional 1,229,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,913,000. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get State Street alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STT. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of State Street from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.74.

NYSE STT traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $63.79. 29,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,020,007. The company has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.53. State Street Corp has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $85.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.48 and a 200-day moving average of $64.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 12.74%. State Street’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that State Street Corp will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Read More: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Corp (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.