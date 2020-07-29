Somerville Kurt F Sells 3,845 Shares of NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Somerville Kurt F cut its holdings in shares of NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,845 shares during the quarter. NESTLE S A/S comprises 3.3% of Somerville Kurt F’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in NESTLE S A/S were worth $17,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 37,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in NESTLE S A/S by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Jolley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NESTLE S A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $745,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its holdings in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 56,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 136,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,061,000 after acquiring an additional 12,597 shares in the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NSRGY stock traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $120.49. 196,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. NESTLE S A/S has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $120.95. The stock has a market cap of $347.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.15.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NSRGY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

