Somerville Kurt F Sells 833 Shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Somerville Kurt F lowered its position in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Roche Holdings AG Basel were worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RHHBY. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX acquired a new position in Roche Holdings AG Basel during the second quarter worth $1,294,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 1,353.4% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 35,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 852,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,970,000 after purchasing an additional 54,187 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $763,000. 0.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTCMKTS:RHHBY traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.48. 1,073,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,824. Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR has a one year low of $33.30 and a one year high of $46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.37.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Roche Holdings AG Basel Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

