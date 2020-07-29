Somerville Kurt F Takes Position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Somerville Kurt F bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 95,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,899,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth about $1,773,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,709,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,841,000. Old Port Advisors bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

RTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cowen increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.47.

NYSE:RTX traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.98. 330,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,682,379. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.17.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.