Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) Shares Gap Up to $1.03

Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.02, but opened at $1.03. Sonim Technologies shares last traded at $0.93, with a volume of 50,879 shares changing hands.

SONM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Sonim Technologies from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.38.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.23). Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 93.18% and a negative net margin of 30.40%. The business had revenue of $12.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Sonim Technologies Inc will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Wiley Wilkinson purchased 200,000 shares of Sonim Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.75 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert L. Tirva purchased 100,000 shares of Sonim Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.75 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 315,000 shares of company stock worth $236,250.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 547.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 15,877 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 32,672 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 33,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sonim Technologies by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 174,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SONM)

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

