Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.22, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $30.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.20 million.

Shares of SONA opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $205.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.02. Southern National Banc. of Virginia has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.25 and its 200-day moving average is $11.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s dividend payout ratio is 27.03%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SONA shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens initiated coverage on Southern National Banc. of Virginia in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Southern National Banc. of Virginia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia Company Profile

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

