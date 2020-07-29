SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Stock Position Lifted by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 148.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 536,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320,699 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $25,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 83.6% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 10,565 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 92.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 101,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after buying an additional 48,455 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 19.9% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after buying an additional 18,851 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at about $8,258,000.

SPTL stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.40. 3,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,194. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.32. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $37.81 and a one year high of $51.31.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

