SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 15,387.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,094 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $3,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000.

SPLG stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.07. 127,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,049,739. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.40. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $25.62 and a 1-year high of $39.88.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

