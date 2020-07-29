SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Holdings Raised by Lutz Financial Services LLC

Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 119.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,025 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Lutz Financial Services LLC owned 1.52% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $13,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDYV. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 126,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

MDYV traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.48. 934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,997. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.16 and a 200 day moving average of $43.88. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $28.90 and a 52 week high of $55.58.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.