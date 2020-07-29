SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Stock Position Increased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 228.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,651 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 27.6% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Santori & Peters Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, WT Wealth Management raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 5,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SLYG traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.95. 410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,073. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $38.47 and a twelve month high of $66.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.62.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

