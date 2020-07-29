SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Lutz Financial Services LLC

Lutz Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 1.5% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Lutz Financial Services LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $7,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDY. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,081,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,258,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,369 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,103.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 976,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,680,000 after acquiring an additional 895,308 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,223,000. Finally, Aperimus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aperimus Capital LLC now owns 265,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,301,000 after acquiring an additional 73,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MDY stock traded up $5.60 on Wednesday, hitting $342.38. 101,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,589,916. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $214.22 and a 1-year high of $384.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $328.08 and its 200 day moving average is $321.66.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

