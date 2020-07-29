SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Piper Sandler

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.88% from the company’s previous close.

SSNC has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.69.

Shares of SSNC stock traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.10. The stock had a trading volume of 111,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 1.49. SS&C Technologies has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $66.74.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.14. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 188.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 65.1% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

