SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) PT Raised to $78.00

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 33.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SSNC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.25.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock traded up $1.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.22. 128,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. SS&C Technologies has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $66.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 1.49.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.14. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at $1,163,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 7,352 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 549,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,088,000 after purchasing an additional 13,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 133,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,834,000 after purchasing an additional 41,592 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

