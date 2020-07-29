Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, August 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th.

Stag Industrial has increased its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Stag Industrial has a payout ratio of 240.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Stag Industrial to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.0%.

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $31.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.14. Stag Industrial has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $33.48.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $117.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.83 million. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Stag Industrial will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Stag Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Stag Industrial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Stag Industrial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Stag Industrial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Stag Industrial from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.57.

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

