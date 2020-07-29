Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Lenox Wealth Management Inc.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,307 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 351.9% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 57.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.20. The stock had a trading volume of 514,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,797,334. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.55. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $98.94. The firm has a market cap of $87.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.79.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $330,210.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,953. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.64.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.