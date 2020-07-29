Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA lessened its holdings in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Steris were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steris by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Steris by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steris by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STE. Stephens upped their price target on Steris from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Steris in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

NYSE STE traded up $5.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $162.60. The company had a trading volume of 22,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,873. Steris PLC has a fifty-two week low of $105.69 and a fifty-two week high of $168.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.73. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 0.78.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Steris had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $822.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Steris PLC will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Steris news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.12, for a total value of $528,138.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,198,025.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Steris

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

