STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Gap Down to $29.08

STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.20, but opened at $29.08. STMicroelectronics shares last traded at $28.82, with a volume of 256,216 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STM. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup downgraded STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.49.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.03. The company has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.46.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. STMicroelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics NV will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 184,146 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 74,798 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 2,095.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

