Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 508 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in BlackRock by 2,569.8% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 721,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,586,000 after buying an additional 694,599 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $485,668,000 after purchasing an additional 382,127 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,107,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $927,330,000 after acquiring an additional 309,557 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,255,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,632,002,000 after acquiring an additional 295,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 687,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $302,691,000 after acquiring an additional 288,956 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $565.00 to $563.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on BlackRock from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BlackRock from $630.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.17.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $5.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $576.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $592.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $555.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $508.37. The company has a market cap of $88.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by $0.95. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 41,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.29, for a total transaction of $24,201,574.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.31, for a total transaction of $1,497,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,388 shares of company stock valued at $30,536,679. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.