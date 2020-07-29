Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 116.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of SHV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.74. The stock had a trading volume of 122,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,508,688. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.75. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.03 and a fifty-two week high of $112.99.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

