Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,341 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,828 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 38.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 797 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas lowered Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Oracle from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.34.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.64. The stock had a trading volume of 468,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,792,414. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $58.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.76% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $77,840,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,391,358,826.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $51,730,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,368,592 shares in the company, valued at $122,527,264.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,300,000 shares of company stock worth $396,376,000. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

