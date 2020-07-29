Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 346.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 9,502 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.15.

MMM traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $155.80. 98,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,206,790. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.24 and its 200-day moving average is $153.95. The company has a market cap of $90.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.99. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $182.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total value of $1,173,837.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,604,971.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total transaction of $529,394.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,492.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,184 shares of company stock valued at $5,930,874 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

