Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.35 Million Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 543.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,746 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 10,764 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

MCD stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.44. 105,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,760,695. The stock has a market cap of $146.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.65. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $189.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.20.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Mcdonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, May 1st. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.11.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Article: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.