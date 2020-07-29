Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.23 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 134.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,071 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 1.0% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.5% during the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.5% during the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% in the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $184.15. 1,068,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,993,546. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $132.30 and a 1-year high of $184.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.95 and a 200 day moving average of $157.48.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

