Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.56 Million Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 633.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,349 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for 1.4% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $4,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 40,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 34,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 24,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter.

FTCS traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.65. 250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,003. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $42.46 and a twelve month high of $63.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

