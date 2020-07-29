Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $840,000 Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 242,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 33,007 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $403,000. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 104.5% during the second quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 22,251 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.86. 899,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,855,604. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $18.32 and a 52 week high of $28.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.09.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

