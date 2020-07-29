Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $847,000 Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 129.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEE. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.00.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,113,284.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 8,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 86,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,749,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,050 shares of company stock valued at $26,082,208. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $1.51 on Wednesday, reaching $281.55. 49,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,957,800. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $174.80 and a 52 week high of $285.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $255.04 and a 200 day moving average of $248.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.