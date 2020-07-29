Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $534,605,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 31.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,013,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,890 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 61.1% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,125,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $895,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,844 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 74.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,512,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $433,439,000 after purchasing an additional 647,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 462.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 378,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,897,000 after purchasing an additional 311,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $310.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $440.00 to $481.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $350.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.46.

In related news, Director John J. Donahoe sold 212,908 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.49, for a total transaction of $72,493,044.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 294,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,352,617.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $663,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,210,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 355,684 shares of company stock worth $126,374,135. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $8.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $443.39. 58,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,471,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. ServiceNow Inc has a 12 month low of $213.99 and a 12 month high of $454.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $410.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.24 billion, a PE ratio of 129.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.34.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

