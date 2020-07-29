Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 306.4% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,570,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445,937 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $223,480,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Realty Income by 101.9% during the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 27,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,031 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter valued at about $27,604,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter valued at about $57,035,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

O has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.20.

Shares of NYSE:O traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $59.73. 47,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,725,577. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Realty Income Corp has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $84.92. The firm has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.62 and a 200-day moving average of $62.60.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.39). Realty Income had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $414.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a aug 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.2335 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.34%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

