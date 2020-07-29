Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 20,929 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,929 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 1.0% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 81.8% in the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 257.7% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3,845.0% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 183.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $31.38. 124,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,523,115. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $34.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.50.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

