Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 72,674 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 1,060.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,674 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for about 1.1% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 51,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 107,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 14,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,591,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on KO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.41.

In other Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $4,796,892.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,227,879. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $19,368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,199,461.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.91. 477,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,661,378. The company has a market capitalization of $205.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.44. Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.