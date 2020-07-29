Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 827 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

IJR traded up $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.72. 100,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,322,513. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $85.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.48.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.