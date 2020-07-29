Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,675 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 1,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 1,274 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,161 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 2,308 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.70.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.07, for a total value of $887,441.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,415 shares in the company, valued at $8,261,654.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total transaction of $773,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 55,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,042,351.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,380 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,249. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COST stock traded down $1.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $325.71. 49,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,108,460. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $262.71 and a 1 year high of $331.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

