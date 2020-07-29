Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 42,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in WesBanco by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,078,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,368,000 after buying an additional 126,449 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in WesBanco by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,326,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,932,000 after buying an additional 295,966 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in WesBanco by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,420,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,074,000 after buying an additional 93,106 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in WesBanco by 7.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,017,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,109,000 after buying an additional 69,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,196,000. 58.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WesBanco stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.51. 6,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,691. WesBanco Inc has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $39.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.21 and a 200-day moving average of $25.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.02.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $151.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.49 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 15.84%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WesBanco Inc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WSBC shares. ValuEngine upgraded WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WesBanco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on WesBanco from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James upgraded WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on WesBanco from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

In other WesBanco news, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $448,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 109,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,446,313.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 9,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $212,338.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 178,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,974,144.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,836 shares of company stock worth $883,173 in the last three months. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WesBanco Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

