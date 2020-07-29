Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 774.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $6,895,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $4,550,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $575,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $3.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $210.34. The stock had a trading volume of 643 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,965. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $123.28 and a 52 week high of $212.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.73.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

