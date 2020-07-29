Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for 1.0% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,412,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,889,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $3.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $286.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,729. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $179.45 and a 1 year high of $294.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $277.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.99.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

