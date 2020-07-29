Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,323 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,323 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 319.5% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.39. 4,474,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.99.

