Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,294 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 582.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 530.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $364.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Mastercard from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Mastercard from $349.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.57.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total value of $19,290,454.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,418,955.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,661 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.87, for a total value of $21,413,306.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,727,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,220,813,040.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,000,122 shares of company stock valued at $302,709,148 in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MA traded up $4.33 on Wednesday, reaching $310.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,765,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,583,832. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.69. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

