Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,823 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $13,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,208. The company’s 50-day moving average is $205.25 and its 200-day moving average is $186.10. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $133.57 and a 52-week high of $217.72.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

