Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $6.50 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,730,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,191,334,000 after purchasing an additional 70,899 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 142,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,229,000 after purchasing an additional 61,577 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,693,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,933 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on HON. HSBC raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $138.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.06.

HON traded up $2.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,714,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,967,242. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $184.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

