Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $6.70 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $6,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWB. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,973,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000.

IWB traded up $1.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,710. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $120.20 and a twelve month high of $188.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $174.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.88.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

